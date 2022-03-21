Outwoods visitor centre dedicated to council leader
A new woodland visitor centre in Leicestershire has been dedicated to a former council leader.
A plaque in memory of David Slater, who led Charnwood Borough Council, has been unveiled at Outwoods Visitor Centre.
The former ranger's cottage has been converted to a cafe and visitor centre for the woodland area, which is one of the oldest in Charnwood.
Mr Slater's family, including his wife Janice, said he would have been overwhelmed by the honour.
The plaque recognises Mr Slater's service to the people of Charnwood, the council said, and was revealed at an event on Friday.
Mrs Slater said: "On behalf of David's family and friends, I would like to thank the council for keeping his memory and legacy alive by dedicating the visitor centre in his name.
"We are extremely proud of everything he achieved for his local community as a councillor, and I am sure he would be overwhelmed by this honour."
Mr Slater was leader of the council from 2010 to 2017. He passed away in 2018.
The conversion to a cafe cost around £130,000, and it opened at the end of 2021.
Outwoods is 110 acres of ancient woods to the south of Loughborough and is one of the oldest surviving woodland sites in Charnwood.
It is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) by Natural England, which means it is protected by law to conserve its wildlife and geology.
