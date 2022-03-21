Woman injured in Market Harborough Lidl car park crash dies
A woman who sustained serious injuries in a crash at a supermarket car park has died.
Leicestershire Police were called to the Lidl store in Kettering Road, Market Harborough, at about 11:45 GMT on Friday.
Officers said the crash involved a moving blue Renault car, a parked car and two pedestrians - a man and woman both in their 70s.
The woman died in hospital on Saturday, the force added.
The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Det Con Kasie Carter said: "Our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to make contact with us if you have not already done so."
