Leicester Nirvana: U13 footballers racially abused, says club
- Published
Three players at an U13s match in Leicestershire were targeted with racist abuse, a club said.
Leicester Nirvana said one of their players reported a racist term was used by an opponent during the match at Barrow Town on 27 February.
The club said this and two further incidents were reported to the referee.
The Leicestershire and Rutland County FA confirmed it was investigating, and Barrow Town said it did "not tolerate any racist language or behaviour".
Leicester Nirvana coach Zunaid Dassu said he was "absolutely disgusted" by the abuse.
"Personally I have a mind to walk off the pitch the next time this happens, and unfortunately there will be a next time," he said.
"Racism hasn't disappeared from football. It might not be as prevalent as it once was, but it is still there."
Investigation ongoing
Mr Dassu said after the first incident he informed the referee, who said she had not heard anything, but would monitor behaviour.
However, he said at half time another player said they faced racist language, while in the second half another player said they were targeted.
The club said that the following day it complained to the Leicestershire and Rutland FA, which took statements from players.
The organisation said it could not yet comment as there was "an ongoing investigation".
Mr Dassu said he wanted the allegations to be taken seriously.
"I don't take racism in everyday life. If it happens in the workplace or on the street you can call the police - it's a hate crime," he added.
"So I don't see why on the football pitch it should be treated any differently.
"If this was in the national game and players were accused of racism they would be suspended, so why not here?"
Barrow Town FC said it "will fully co-operate" with the FA's investigation and could not comment further at this stage.
A spokesman added: "The executive committee would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our full support of the FA's Inclusion and Anti Discrimination policies and the Kick it Out campaign.
"To that end we will continue to do everything we can to help tackle racism in all levels of football and wider society.
"The executive committee of Barrow Town Football Club will not tolerate any racist language or behaviour at any level within the club."
