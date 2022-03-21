Five arrests after van crashes into A46 barrier near Anstey
Five men have been arrested after a van crashed into a barrier on the A46, causing delays for motorists.
Leicestershire Police said officers had asked the driver of the van, which was suspected to contain a stolen motorbike, to stop but they failed to.
The van then hit a barrier on the westbound carriageway, near Anstey, close to the A6 roundabout at about 14:30 GMT.
The A46 was partially closed but has since reopened.
A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said one person was taken to hospital as a precaution and five men were arrested in connection with the incident.
The force said officers had been investigating reports that a motorcycle had been stolen and put into the back of a van on De Montfort Street in Leicester at about 13:45 GMT.
