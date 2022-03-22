Mark Cookson: Family seek justice seven years after man's death
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
Police have appealed for information about the death of a man who may have been involved in an "altercation" seven years ago.
The appeal is ahead of the anniversary of the death of Mark Cookson, whose body was found at his home in Leicestershire on 25 March 2015.
He had a fractured skull, which had led to a bleed on his brain.
The "altercation" was in Leicester on 22 March - the day King Richard III was laid in repose at Leicester Cathedral.
'We owe it to Mark's family'
Det Insp Jenni Heggs said: "It's coming up to seven years since Mark's death and both police and his family still want to know what happened. Without a shadow of doubt, I believe there are people who know.
"My message is a simple one - it's never too late to come forward with information. If you know something, then please come forward. We owe it to Mark's family to find out how he died and bring anyone responsible for his death to justice."
A murder inquiry was originally launched after Mr Cookson, who was 42, was found dead at his home in Leicester Road, Wigston.
Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter shortly after.
Appealing for help seven years later, police said Mr Cookson "may have been involved in an altercation" in Hillcrest Road, near the junction with Welford Road, three days before his death.
Police and Mr Cookson's father appealed for information on the three-year anniversary of his death, but no new evidence was identified.
People have been asked to pass on information online, quoting "Operation Deluxe", or call police on 101.
