Leicester: Boys arrested after 'hate crime' on Sikh boys
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
Three schoolboys have been arrested after an alleged hate crime on two Sikh teenagers in Leicester.
A video posted on social media shows the pupils wearing turbans being followed by a group before one is punched and a turban is pulled off.
Police said the attack happened in Marydene Drive, Leicester, on Friday, near Judgemeadow Community College.
The force confirmed it was investigating this as a hate crime and were taking the matter seriously.
Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews confirmed three 14-year-old boys were arrested and have since been released on police bail while officers carry out further inquiries.
He thanked police for their "swift action" in responding to the attack.
"Leicestershire Police works hard to eliminate any form of hatred and is focussed on promoting cohesion amongst Leicester's diverse communities," said Mr Matthews.
"I would like to thank officers for their robust and swift response in dealing with this issue and their efforts to reassure and update the local Sikh community who are understandably concerned by this incident.
"There is absolutely no place for hatred or violence of any kind in society and I fully support Leicestershire Police's determined and consistent approach to ensure Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland remains a safe and welcoming place for all."
Following a meeting at a Leicester gurdwara on Tuesday, Insp Yakub Ismail, said: "I just want to give you the assurance that Leicestershire Police are treating this as a serious matter."
A spokesman for Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara which arranged the meeting between the police, school and concerned members of the community, said there had been another similar incident last week.
He added: "Local officers are continuing to provide support to the victims at this time.
"We have worked hard to promote community cohesion within our diverse local communities and this is just one more in a string of events inciting racial hatred and causing disruptions in our local community."
'Deeply concerning'
Judgemeadow principal, Jason Smith, apologised to the families of the Sikh pupils during the public meeting which was broadcast on Channel Punjab.
"They sent their children to school on Friday morning and those children should have come home safe," he said.
"I have a responsibility to safeguard children at Judgemeadow and that extends beyond the school gates.
"We are looking into the incident, working closely with the police and will speak to the families with more detail.
"But we are taking it really seriously and we will respond appropriately, and I want the community to be assured that we do take a zero tolerance to hate crime at Judgemeadow."
Suleman Nagdi, spokesman for the Federation of Muslim Organisations (FMO) said he was "saddened" to hear about the "deeply concerning" incident.
"There is no place for hate in our society. Everyone must be allowed to freely live regardless of religion or belief," he said.
"We call on all our communities to remain calm and to work towards mutual respect, interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.