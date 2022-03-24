Man taken to hospital after Leicester street stabbing
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said they were called by ambulance crews to Abingdon Road in the Highfields area shortly before 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers attended and found a man, who was then taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.
No arrests have been made and inquiries into the stabbing are ongoing, the force added.
A cordon was in place for several hours while forensic examinations took place.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.