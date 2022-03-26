Historic England photographs show changes in Leicester and Rutland
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Aerial photographs released by Historic England this week show the changes that have taken place in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland over the past century.
The images were among 400,000, dating from 1919 to the present day, to be released by the organisation as part of its aerial photography explorer, which allows users to search and explore an online map showing aerial photographs of England taken over the past 100 years.
The photographs include this view of the Vale of Catmose, around Oakham, dating from 1934. Much of the vale was flooded in the 1970s to form Rutland Water reservoir.
But the collection also includes more urban scenes, including this one of Leicester Central Railway Station, which closed in 1969. The building now plays home to a bowling alley.
Some views of the city centre remain recognisable to modern eyes.
Leicester's landmark clock tower, for example, can be spotted in this picture, taken in 1937.
The city's traditional buildings, around Belvoir Street and Town Hall Square, were very much in evidence in a picture from 1928.
Such scenes will retain a very recognisable feel for modern-day residents of the city.
There are also many reminders of the city's industrial past.
The Grand Union Canal can be seen surrounded by the works on Bath Lane in this image, taken in 1937.
And Leicester Royal Infirmary has greatly expanded today but is still on the same site that it occupied in this picture from 1926.
Other parts of the county can also be seen through the decades.
They include this picture of Loughborough town centre, taken in 1938.
Matthew Oakey, interim national aerial investigation and mapping manager, said: "Around 300,000 of the photographs were taken by Historic England's own flying programme. We have aerial archaeologists flying throughout the year, photographing landscapes both urban and rural and recording and discovering new archaeological sites.
"A large number of photographs were taken by the RAF during and after World War Two for surveying and planning purposes. We also have a number of photographs taken by a company called Aerofilms Ltd, which mostly span the period from the 1920s to the 1960s and provide a fascinating snapshot of the interwar years.
"They record big cities that were heavily bombed and you can see huge amounts of landscape change."
