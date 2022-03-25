Arrests after fight in village near M1 motorway bridge
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a fight that left a man needing hospital treatment.
The confrontation broke out in Enderby, Leicestershire, shortly before 13:00 GMT on 19 March, police said.
Officers went to Blaby Road near to the M1 motorway bridge and found a man with a cut to his hand.
Two men, aged 53 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of assault and have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
PC Sheena Manek, of Leicestershire Police, said: "Blaby Road is one of the main routes in and out of Enderby so there was likely significant traffic travelling through the area at the time.
"If there is anyone who witnessed this incident or the events leading up to it, we would urge you to get in touch."
