Mother and newborn baby die after Leicester hotel birth
- Published
A woman has died along with her baby shortly after she gave birth in a city centre hotel room.
Police said they were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a hotel inside a shopping centre in Leicester just before 15:00 GMT on Thursday.
It was reported a baby had just been delivered in a hotel room and that the mother and child were unresponsive.
The Leicestershire force said it was investigating but the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.
The woman and baby were taken to hospital but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.
The deaths are being treated as unexplained while further inquiries are carried out, the force added.
