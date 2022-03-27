Teenager seriously injured in New Parks e-scooter crash
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after an e-scooter rider was seriously injured in a crash with a car.
Leicestershire Police said it happened in New Parks, at the junction of Aikman Avenue and St Oswald's Road, in Leicester at 12:25 GMT on 23 March.
The crash involved the rider, a 17-year-old boy, and a black Citroen Cactus, the force added.
The teenager was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Police said the driver of the car was not injured.
Any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage has been asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.