Two arrested after police spot stolen trailer
Two men have been arrested after police identified a stolen trailer as it was being towed from Leicestershire into Nottinghamshire.
Leicestershire Police alerted colleagues in Nottinghamshire to a vehicle travelling on the A46 towards Willoughby-on-the-Wolds.
Officers from both forces brought it to a halt on Inholms Road, Flintham, just before 10:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 21 and 34, were held on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
They have since been released under investigation.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Rushcliffe, Rob Lawton, said: "This was fantastic work from our officers, alongside Leicestershire colleagues, who acted very quickly when they received information that a stolen trailer was in our area."
