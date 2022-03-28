Attempted murder arrest after man hit by car in Leicester
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was hit by a car in Leicester.
Police said the victim, in his 20s, suffered potentially life-changing injuries when he was struck in Welland Street, Highfields, at about 02:15 BST.
Officers were told the Vauxhall Grandland had been driven at the man before leaving the scene.
The force said a 62-year-old man from Leicester was subsequently detained and remained in custody.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage has been asked to come forward.
