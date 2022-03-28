Seven arrests at third pro-Palestinian Leicester drone factory protest
Seven people have been arrested during a protest at a Leicester drone factory, a third one in a year.
Some locked themselves to a van blocking the entrance of the Israeli-owned Elbit Systems subsidiary UAV Tactical Systems at about 06:00 GMT.
Last year, members of campaign group Palestine Action occupied the factory roof for six days in May and held another demonstration in August.
Police said a small number of "peaceful protesters" remain at the site.
Officers arrived outside the factory on Meridian Business Park following reports of people causing criminal damage at a local business premises.
Leicestershire Police said two men were detained by security and were arrested on the arrival of officers for criminal damage and aggravated trespass.
A further five people, three men and two women, were also arrested for aggravated trespass following a short protest where they had attached themselves to a vehicle, the force added.
Supt Adam Slonecki said: "We have a duty to facilitate lawful protest but criminal matters will be dealt with swiftly.
"We continue to monitor the situation."
The company has been approached for comment.
