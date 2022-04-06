Boy's head missed 'by millimetres' in tip barrier smash
A teenager escaped with cuts to his face after a barrier smashed through a car windscreen.
John and his 17-year-old son Jaydan were visiting the recycling and waste site in Oadby, Leicestershire, on Saturday when it happened.
The family said the barrier was unsecured and they believed wind had caused it to swing into the car.
Leicestershire County Council, which runs the centre, said it was investigating the incident.
John and Jaydan, who live in Nottingham, were visiting the site in Wigston Road to drop off unwanted items that belonged to a local relative.
The 39-year-old said he had been navigating his way along the narrow road when he suddenly saw the barrier coming towards them.
"I reacted and pushed my son out of the way - next thing you know it just came straight through the window," he said.
"I got out the car and ran around - as soon as I saw my son laying there, on the floor, with blood around his neck, I thought it had slashed his neck, I thought he was a goner."
Jaydan was taken to hospital for treatment to his face and neck.
"Every time he eats his jaw hurts him," John said. "He can't look at himself in the mirror with stitches."
John's partner Vicky said the gate missed her son's head "by millimetres".
"It opened the car bonnet like a tin opener," she said.
"The barrier was over 4ft away from where it should have been attached."
She added her son "is still pulling glass out of his ears" and having flashbacks.
"The barrier should have been secured. I never want this to happen to anyone else," she added.
A Leicestershire County Council spokesperson said: "We're aware of an incident on the access road of Oadby's recycling and household waste site on Saturday.
"Leicestershire Police have been investigating the circumstances.
"The county council has been helping with that inquiry and is carrying out its own investigation."
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson added: "The matter has been passed on to the Health and Safety Executive."
The Health and Safety Executive has been approached for comment.
