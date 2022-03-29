Fool's spring sees warm spell make way for cold snap
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
What a difference a week can make. Just a few days ago we were cutting the grass in our shorts, now we have been told to prepare for snow.
Temperatures of 18C (64F) across the East Midlands last week made many of us feel like summer was upon us.
This week we have been bought back down to Earth with the weather reminding us it is still only March.
Air arriving from the Arctic means we could even see sleet and snow in the coming days.
A spell of warm weather in March or April immediately followed by a cold snap is often called a "fool's spring".
Natasha Turney, from BBC Weather, said: "At this time of year it isn't that unusual to experience temperatures above average as we did last week.
"However, temperatures can also fall enough to give us some sleet or snow which is what we're expecting in the next few days."
She said the warm weather experienced last week was caused by an area of high pressure.
"That's been pushed out of the way by an area of low pressure drawing in colder air from the Arctic," she said.
"This has caused the shift in temperatures and a chance of some sleet and snow across the East Midlands."
Waiting for warmth
So, will we be able to put our quilted coats and fleece boots at the back of the wardrobe anytime soon? Apparently not.
Natashy Turney said: "As it stands the outlook suggests that it might be a while before we have temperatures similar to what we saw last week returning.
"As we go towards the end of this week temperatures will pick up to around the seasonal average which is approximately 10-12C (50-54F).
"It's expected to stay like that for the next week or so. "
