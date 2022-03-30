ECB probes Leicestershire cricketer's blackface photo complaint
By Greig Watson and Ushma Mistry
BBC News
- Published
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an investigation into a race row at a Leicestershire cricket club.
Player Umar Razaq raised concerns about a photograph showing several people in blackface at a fancy dress party held at Sileby Town Cricket Club.
But he said a subsequent inquiry did not resolve the problem and he has not had a personal apology.
The ECB said reports of discrimination must be investigated thoroughly.
It is not the first time Mr Razaq, who plays for neighbouring Leicestershire club Syston, has accused Sileby of racism.
In 2018, he reported a Sileby player for using a racial slur when referring to him on social media.
The player received a short playing ban and a warning but Mr Razaq said he did not receive a formal apology.
In October Mr Razaq discovered and reposted the blackface photo, calling for greater action over racism.
In response, Leicestershire County Cricket Club launched its own investigation.
However, Mr Razaq, 32, said he was "livid" at the result of this.
"Considering I went into an independent investigation to discuss racism and discrimination as key points, the recommendations used the words 'racism' and 'discrimination' a total of once," he said.
"The only time it used the words racism and discrimination was to mention an ECB initiative, which was part of [the initiative's] title.
"If you are going to have an investigation and you are not going to use the word which is the crux of the matter - I don't understand how we think we can deal with the situation if we are tip-toeing around the actual topic," he said.
Mr Razaq was also told he could face disciplinary action by the Leicestershire and Rutland Cricket League over his use of social media.
Unreserved apology
Last year former professional player Azeem Rafiq highlighted the issue nationally when he told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee that English cricket was "institutionally racist".
Sileby Town Cricket Club said the picture circulated on social media was from a 2014 function which was a private event and was not organised by the club.
In a statement it said: "We, as a club, would like to apologise unreservedly to any individual offended by the incidents above and to any individual who feels they have experienced any form of discrimination from our club.
"We have clearly set out in our Constitution that STCC is a club for everyone - regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation."
It added it would fully cooperate with any inquiry.
An ECB spokesperson: "As with any allegations of discrimination, Umar's complaints must be investigated thoroughly.
"As these issues have not yet been resolved we will now be investigating and will also be providing independent support to find a resolution."
Leicestershire County Cricket Club said it had formed an independent group to resolve differences between Mr Razaq and the Leicestershire and Rutland Cricket League.
It said after meeting with Mr Razaq in November the group had concluded the league should not proceed with the disciplinary measures against Mr Razaq for breaching the social media code of conduct.
It said it was now working with the ECB to resolve the remaining issues and welcomed the independent support.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.