Snow arrives in the East Midlands after 'fool's spring'
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
We had hoped to be hanging up our winter coats, but after a week of warm sunshine, the snow has arrived.
Last week we saw temperatures of 18C (64F) across the East Midlands, with many of us putting on our shorts and heading out into the garden.
But it was a "fool's spring" - a spell of warm weather in March or April immediately followed by a cold snap.
Natasha Turney from BBC Weather said the warmth experienced last week was caused by an area of high pressure.
That has now been pushed out of the way by an area of low pressure drawing in colder air from the Arctic.
