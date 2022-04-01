Simon Cole: Book of condolence opened for former chief constable
- Published
An online book of condolence has been opened for a former chief constable discovered dead at his home a week after retiring.
Simon Cole, who led Leicestershire Police for 12 years before stepping down last week, was found at an address in Kibworth Harcourt on Wednesday.
The 55-year-old had announced his retirement from the force in January.
Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon thanked well-wishers from the public and police for their support.
Mr Cole's death sparked hundreds of tributes from police officers, other forces, council leaders, MPs and faith leaders.
As well as setting up the online book of condolence, Leicestershire Police said people were welcome to send flowers to the force's headquarters in Enderby, while Mr Cole's family is encouraging donations to the charity Care of Police Survivors (COPS).
Mr Nixon, who worked as Mr Cole's deputy for four years, said: "I'd like to thank everyone who has contacted the force in different ways since finding out about Simon's death. Your kind words are appreciated at this most challenging time. I know his family are grateful for the messages of support and condolence."
