Simon Cole: Wife describes 'huge impact' of former chief constable
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
The wife of a recently retired chief constable who was found dead at home said he had had a "huge impact" on people.
Simon Cole, 55, who held the top role at Leicestershire Police for 12 years, was found at an address in Kibworth Harcourt on Wednesday.
Tributes have poured in since his death.
Jo Cole thanked people for their support and said her husband had been focused on helping others.
"Your kind words have given us comfort and support," she said.
"Our hearts are broken at the loss of Simon.
"Our family knows we have to share this grief with so many people that knew Simon.
"Simon had such a huge impact on so many people, through his many years with the police but also through charities and sports clubs.
"He had a huge energy for life and everything he did was about making things better for people."
Mr Cole grew up in Leicestershire and had been in policing for 30 years, also serving with the West Midlands and Hampshire forces.
As well as a number of police support and advisory roles, he had also been vice-president of Leicestershire Guides and Scouts.
He announced his retirement from the force in January and left the post last week.
Earlier this month, he told BBC Radio Leicester it was time "to pause and do something else" during his retirement.
'Love and admiration'
"We are not sure how we will manage to come to terms with Simon not being here," said Ms Cole.
"We were planning many exciting things for his retirement.
"In the last few weeks of his job as chief constable, I know that he was moved by the love, support and admiration that his colleagues gave him and how kind the community were to him about what he had achieved in his career.
"We have to find strength now to live our lives without him."
Ms Cole asked for people to respect the family's privacy as they grieved.
A book of condolence has opened on the Leicestershire Police website for people to leave their tributes and messages of support.
The force said Mr Cole's death had been referred to the coroner.
