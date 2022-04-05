Energy bills: Behind the scenes in Octopus Energy's call centre
By Navtej Johal & Jennifer Harby
BBC News Midlands Correspondent
- Published
Last week's rush to supply meter readings ahead of Friday's price cap rise saw a number of energy websites crash. What was it like being on the receiving end of the public demand? BBC News visited Octopus Energy's call centre in Leicester to find out.
"I have never seen anything like this in such a short amount of time."
Fay Olner, 26, has worked for Octopus Energy for four years but the demand from customers in recent days has taken her aback.
"We had 80,000 calls yesterday come in," said Fay, an operations manager.
"That's customers all wanting help. We couldn't get to all of them so obviously a lot of them will call in today."
She said the job had become much busier than it was a year ago.
"It's been very busy; it's been difficult," she said. "It's been challenging for our customers and our staff.
"There are little things we do for each other [after difficult calls] - make staff a cup of tea and make sure they understand they have done everything they possibly can."
Most of the recent calls, she said, had been connected to meter readings and concern about whether people were on the right tariff.
"There have been people ringing to say they can't afford to pay," she said. "We look at what they can afford.
"We do everything we can but sometimes that doesn't feel enough. There are sometimes customers we speak to weekly, just to have a chat; people who really have nowhere else to go.
"Those calls are the toughest."
'You have to be empathetic'
"The job is always challenging but that's why you do it."
Jack Beddow, a 25-year-old team leader, has worked for Octopus for two years.
"There's a lot of concern over the price cap changing," he said.
"A lot of the conversations we have been having have been telling people not to worry.
"It can be tough but it can also be quite rewarding as there are certain situations where we can offer help and guidance.
"We work with people within the constraints they have got."
Jack said he spends time directing people to support schemes, which some people are eligible to access via the government or Octopus's own assistance fund.
The sheer volume of people facing difficulties with living costs could, he said, take its toll.
"Of course it takes an emotional toll on us," he said.
"Ultimately the support we have from colleagues and teammates is where, personally, I get a lot of my strength from.
"Ultimately you have to be empathetic.
"A person is coming to you because they are having trouble with something and that's an opportunity to change how they are feeling.
"We are in a position where we can do something about that."
'I have never seen such concern'
Following the scramble to submit meter readings, things are now starting to ease off according to Tara Mullen, Octopus's operations director.
"Today it's a bit calmer," she said.
Tara said she had worked with Octopus almost since it began and had "never, ever seen anything like this".
"I have never seen such concern around customers," she said.
"As a company, we will do everything we can.
"People want to make sure they are doing the right things for themselves and their families.
"We have messages from customers, thanking our people for the lengths they go to to make a difference and we will continue to do that in this challenging time."
An Ofgem spokesperson said: "We know energy price rises are extremely worrying for many people.
"Anyone worried about paying their energy bill should contact their supplier to access the range of support available."
