Loughborough: Man denies causing death by dangerous driving
A man has denied causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in 2020.
Oliver Dolici, 34, died when his BMW and a Mercedes collided on the A512 Ashby Road in Loughborough on 17 May.
Catalin Barladeanu, 24, of Herbert Street, Loughborough, appeared at Leicester Crown Court and denied the charge, but admitted causing death by careless driving.
He was granted bail and is due to stand trial at the same court on 9 January.
