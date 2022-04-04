Leicester sexual assault prompts witness appeal
Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a city street.
The victim, who is in her 30s, told officers she was walking with a friend in Leicester when they were approached by three youths.
The group made several comments before one of them slapped her on the bottom.
Police said the assault happened near the junction of Evington Road and Kedleston Road shortly before 21:00 GMT on 14 March.
The attacker was described as being about 13 to 14 years old, 5ft 5in (1.65m) tall and wearing a black balaclava.
