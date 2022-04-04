Ingrid Matthew: Teenager admits stabbing his mother to death
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A man who killed his mother, inflicting 82 injuries on her, has admitted manslaughter.
Ingrid Matthew's body was found in a house in Lincoln Street, Leicester, on 11 September with multiple stab wounds.
Aaron Matthew's murder trial at Leicester Crown Court was stopped after the 19-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter and this was accepted by the prosecution.
He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 31 May.
'Severe force'
The court heard Ms Matthew's partner and Mr Matthew's father, Andrew Marshall, discovered her body when he arrived back at the property shortly before 18:00 BST.
Mr Matthew was pictured leaving the house, withdrawing cash and going to a shop just after 16:00 but he did not return.
The next day he called police and told them he had travelled to Peterborough, where he was arrested.
Prosecution counsel Kathrine Goddard QC said a forensic examination of Ms Matthew's body found 82 knife wounds, two of which, to the thigh and neck, would have been fatal.
The post-mortem examination concluded the injuries had been inflicted with "severe" force and there was evidence of defence injuries.
The jury had been told by the prosecution that claims a mental condition meant Mr Matthew could not remember the attack were not supported by the evidence.