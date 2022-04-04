Rapist tried to influence witness from prison
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A convicted rapist has been jailed for a further 12 months after admitting trying to influence a witness.
In December, Abdiraxman Abdellahi was branded "violent and manipulative" when he was sentenced to 18 years.
Leicester Crown Court heard that while on remand in prison, he called his mother and asked her to convince a woman to withdraw her statement.
Abdellahi, of Brogue Street, admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice and was jailed for 12 months.
Second defendant
The term will be served consecutively to his rape sentence.
The court heard a total of 25 calls from two phones were made on a single day in March 2021.
Abdellahi, 24, had phoned his mother from prison and asked her to contact the witness.
But as she did not speak English, a third party made the actual calls, the court heard.
In one of them, a female can be heard questioning the witness's version of events and saying she knew where she lived.
Abdellahi's mother, Fatima Bashir, 45, also of Brogue Street, admitted the same charge and was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
