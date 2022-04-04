Rutland: Thieves use digger to steal cash machine
A digger was used to steal a cash machine from a supermarket car park, police said.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Burley Road in Oakham, Rutland, at about 03:50 BST on Monday.
The digger, stolen from a nearby farm, is thought to have been used to remove the machine, which was loaded onto the back of a flatbed 4x4 by three men.
The thieves then drove along the B668 towards Market Overton, according to the force.
Officers have appealed for anyone travelling in the area at the time, who might have useful information, to contact them.
