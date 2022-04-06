Public art planned for Leicester's Ugandan Asian anniversary
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A piece of public art is due to be designed and installed in a city to mark the 50th anniversary of the arrival of Ugandan Asians there.
The artwork is one of several anniversary commemorations being held in Leicester.
More than 27,000 Asians were expelled by Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in 1972 and thousands settled in Leicester.
City mayor Peter Soulsby said their arrival was a "hugely important moment in the city's history".
'Shared story'
Leicester City Council said they hoped to create a permanent sculpture or artwork in the city, with the involvement of the city's Ugandan Asian community.
Funding, it said, would come from a combination of crowdfunding and a contribution from the council.
Belgrave Circle has been put forward as a likely location.
Work to select an artist and engage the community will take place over the next few months, the authority said.
The proposal comes alongside a Uganda 50 exhibition to run at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery, in conjunction with community arts group Navrang, in July.
The city's Curve Theatre is also staging a community production about the subject over the summer.
Mr Soulsby said: "The expulsion of thousands of Asian families from Uganda, and the arrival of some of those in Leicester, is a hugely important moment in the city's history, which has shaped the city's identity to the present day.
"Throughout 2022 there will be a programme of events marking this half-century anniversary."
Deputy city mayor for culture, leisure and sport Piara Singh Clair added: "It is very fitting to have a permanent artwork or sculpture commemorating this part of our shared story."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.