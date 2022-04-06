Cannabis plants discovered at Leicester house fire
A cannabis grow has been found following a fire at a house in Leicester.
Firefighters were called to Luther Street in the Westcotes area of the city at about 11:45 BST when a neighbour spotted smoke.
Nearby properties were evacuated but there were no reports of any injuries.
Leicestershire Police said an investigation was under way following the discovery of an undisclosed number of plants.
Neighbour Leon Ambrose told the BBC smoke from the fire had gone into his own home and it was "upsetting" to hear about the illegal grow.
The fire service has yet to say what caused the fire.
