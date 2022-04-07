Man charged with dangerous driving after PCSO seriously hurt in crash

The crash occurred on the A6 Leicester Road in Loughborough

A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a police community support officer was knocked off her bicycle.

PCSO Rita Purkayastha is still in hospital six months after the crash on the A6 Leicester Road in Loughborough on 4 October.

Muhammed Hussain, 40, of Toothill Road, Loughborough, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 27 April.

He is also charged with drug-driving and driving without insurance.

Leicestershire Police said the officer was in a stable condition and continuing to receive treatment.

