HMP Stocken: Inmates sentenced over Rutland prison mutiny
Seven inmates who took part in a prison riot have been sentenced to more time in custody.
Police began an investigation after violence broke out at HMP Stocken in January 2020, with the disturbance seeing one prison officer injured.
The riot caused £50,000 in damage, Leicestershire Police said.
All seven had pleaded guilty to one count of participating in prison mutiny, and were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Six of the seven were still serving prisoners, while one man had been released on licence but has now been returned to custody.
The defendants
- Varldo Araujo, 30, also pleaded guilty to one count of causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and was sentenced to five and a half years
- Tommi Harradine, 24, was sentenced to four years and four months
- Abdirahman Hassan, 24, was sentenced to three years and eight months
- Feddell Gilligan, 31, was sentenced to three years and six months
- Ishmael Brown, 32, was sentenced to 16 months
- David Rhoden, 36, was sentenced to seven months
- Adnan Sharif, 25, of Cowley Road in Ilford, London, had been released on licence but was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison
Police said the riot started when Varldo Araujo climbed on to the safety netting on one of the landings at about 17:00 GMT on 18 January.
He hit a prison officer with a metal bar, causing the wing to be locked down, at which point other prisoners went on to the netting and threw furniture and liquid to thwart prison officers.
Araujo also threw eggs at two prison officers, while washing machines, dryers, a pool table, lights and CCTV cameras were damaged.
In total, 80 extra officers were called in to quell the unrest, with a CCTV review identifying the men responsible.
