Raju Modhwadia: Three charged with murder after Leicester stabbing
Three men have been charged with the murder of a 41-year-old man found with significant stab wound injuries.
Police said Raju Modhwadia, also known as Kara Muru, was found injured on Evington Road, Leicester, in the early hours of 27 December.
The men, aged between 26 and 35, have also been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Two other men have already been charged with the murder of Mr Modhwadia and remanded into custody.
Leicestershire Police said the three men they have charged with murder are:
- Tameer Mitha, 35, of Hamilton Street, Leicester
- Issakiah Davis-Simon, 26, of Chandos Street, Leicester
- Daniel Spencer, 32, of Westmeath Avenue, Leicester
The men had previously been arrested in connection with the death of Mr Modhwadia and released on bail while inquiries continued.
They have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on Friday.
Two other men, both aged 32, were charged with the murder of Mr Modhwadia in December.
