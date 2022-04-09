Cordon in Leicester as chemical substances examined
- Published
A cordon has been put in place while several chemical substances found in a house's outbuilding are analysed.
Police officers went to the home, in Glazebrook Road, Leicester, on Friday after a 35-year old-man was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.
Leicestershire Police said emergency services were examining the substances and officers remained at the scene.
It said no homes had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The force added the arrested man remains in police custody as investigations continue.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.