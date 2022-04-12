Leicester man caught with heroin in sock after chase jailed
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A man caught hiding in a bush with bags of heroin in his sock after a high-speed car chase has been jailed for four years.
Police said officers followed Brett Smith, 32, after he refused to stop in Lubbesthorpe Way, Leicester on 1 August.
This turned into a foot chase and Smith was eventually caught and searched.
He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to several offences.
Police said they began following Smith after their automatic number plate recognition system flagged the car as being linked to the supply of drugs.
He drove through red lights, went the wrong way down one-way streets and reached speeds of more than 100mph (160km/h) when officers tried to get him to stop, before abandoning his car in Yew Tree Drive in Braunstone Frith.
After being found in a nearby bush, police said they discovered two bags of heroin with an estimated street value of £1,100 hidden in his sock, plus more than £300 in cash and an eight-inch blade in the car.
After being arrested Smith was also found to be over the drink-drive limit and banned from driving.
Smith, previously of Beaconsfield Road in Leicester, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of a bladed article in a public place, dangerous driving, drink-driving and driving while disqualified.
As well as a custodial sentence he was disqualified from driving for three years and must sit an extended test to regain his licence.
