Driver who injured off-duty police officer in hit-and-run jailed
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
A driver who left an off-duty police officer with serious injuries in a hit-and-run has been jailed for two years.
Vincent Wilson's Audi RS3 struck PC Steve Clarke, who was cycling home from work, in St Johns, Enderby, on 25 June 2020, before the driver fled the scene.
The officer suffered multiple fractures and punctured lungs, Leicestershire Police said.
PC Clarke spent five weeks in hospital and still requires physiotherapy and medical care.
Police said the crash happened near the Foxhunter roundabout - a mile from the force's headquarters.
The force said PC Clarke's bicycle had been illuminated at the time and he was wearing a reflective rucksack.
He suffered a broken bone in his neck, fractures to his spine, pelvis and right leg and two punctured lungs.
The officer still needs to have physiotherapy and treatment to manage scar tissue in his leg.
'Just left me there'
PC Clarke, who has been a police officer for 21 years, returned to his role on a restricted basis at Hinckley Road police station in January 2021.
"Even though I am still very upset that the driver didn't stop, I'm no longer angry about it," he said.
"The driver knows how hard he hit me in their car and that medically I was in serious trouble but they just left me there in the road.
"I cannot fathom that out, it doesn't make sense to me. We're all human beings and if someone gets hurt, you stop and help."
Wilson handed himself into police 14 hours later but was not charged until August 2021.
On Tuesday, Wilson was jailed at Leicester Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The 32-year-old, of Red Hill Avenue, Leicester, was also disqualified from driving for four years.
Det Sgt Paul Hawkins added: "This was a difficult case for many involved in the investigation due to the victim being a friend and colleague and my thanks go to all involved for their professionalism and dedication."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.