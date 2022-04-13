Witness appeal after three hurt in Leicestershire crash
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after three people were injured in a crash in Leicestershire.
The driver of a Honda Civic was airlifted to hospital after the vehicle ended up on its roof on the A46 near Wanlip at 15:50 BST on Tuesday.
Two passengers needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.
Leicestershire Police said it was believed the car had collided with the reservation but an Audi A3 may also have been involved in the crash.
The force said the Audi driver could not stop safely at the scene but made contact a few minutes later and was being spoken to as part of the investigation.
The Honda driver's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering, it added.
Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage has been asked to come forward.
