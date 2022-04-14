Farm demolition gets long-awaited Melton bypass under way
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
After decades of discussions, work on a long-awaited town centre bypass project is getting under way.
The £37.5m distributor road has been designed to ease traffic congestion in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.
The county council said a derelict farm building was being demolished to make way for a new roundabout that would join the existing A606 Nottingham Road.
Major construction is expected to begin in early 2023 if the the final business case is approved by government.
Leicestershire County Council said developers were demolishing Sysonby Farm as part of their early contractual involvement in the building of the North & East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road.
Councillors were due to meet next week to approve the implementation of compulsory purchase orders.
The orders - to obtain land needed for the distributor road - have been confirmed by the secretary of state for transport.
Later in the year, archaeological mitigation will be carried out along sections of the 4.4 mile (7.1km) single carriageway.
At the same time, ecological work to relocate badgers will take place and access routes will be created for construction vehicles.
The council said the bypass was designed to take traffic away from Melton Mowbray town centre as well as provide access to future housing and employment areas.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.