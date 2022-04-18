Leicestershire-wide net zero target set out by council
Plans to make Leicestershire net zero carbon by 2045 have been set out by the county council.
The authority said it had already cut its own carbon footprint by nearly 75% and aimed to get to zero by 2030.
Now it wants to extend the challenge to residents and businesses across Leicestershire.
It has launched a three-month consultation on measures such as reducing energy consumption in homes and cutting emissions from transport.
Officials said big drops in business mileage and energy use had allowed the council to reduce its footprint.
Now the draft strategy sets out a plan to join forces with residents, councils, businesses and universities.
The plan includes measures such as adding new renewable energy generation, supporting businesses to go green and increasing the removal and storage of carbon in natural systems like soil and forests
Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: "The draft strategy and action plan looks at the next step.
"Tackling climate change across the whole of Leicestershire is too big a job for any one organisation.
"And importantly, it sets out how we can work together to get to net zero by 2045."
The council's cabinet will discuss the plan on 26 April.
