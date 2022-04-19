Hallaton's ancient bottle kicking game returns after pandemic

By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

PA Media
The bottles used in the game are actually small barrels

Thousands of people have flocked to a Leicestershire village for the ancient tradition of bottle kicking.

The Hallaton Bottle Kicking game - claimed to be one of the country's oldest sports - sees villages Hallaton and Medbourne compete to move barrels across two streams.

It takes place every Easter Monday but the coronavirus pandemic has caused it to be cancelled for the past two years.

Hallaton retained the winning title from 2019 by beating Medbourne 2-0.

PA Media
Some believe the game served as an inspiration for rugby

Phil Allan, the chairman of the organising committee, said the game - thought to date back to Roman times - was the highlight of the year for the villages.

He estimated about 8,000 people came out to enjoy it for the first time in three years.

"Everybody was dying for it to be on again.

"It was sorely missed in the last two years by everybody - not just the contestants.

"One of the things that really is so good is lots of people with ties to Hallaton and Medbourne come back and gather together so when you meet everybody it's like meeting long-lost friends," he said.

PA Media
A hare pie parade is also part of the Easter Monday event in Hallaton
PA Media
Phil Allan estimated there were about 8,000 people in the village for the event

Mr Allan said Hallaton and Medbourne both fought hard but it was Hallaton that secured bragging rights for the next 12 months.

"To begin with it looked like Medbourne were going to get the first bottle to their boundary but the strong men of Hallaton and the experience, we managed to rescue it back.

"That was scored by three good stars of Hallaton.

"Then the second one was a little quicker and that was eventually scored by one of the organisers.

"Everyone then went back to the village green and celebrated a hard fought victory," he said.

PA Media
Hallaton and Medbourne compete to move barrels across two streams
PA Media
Mr Allan said the contest was fought hard between Hallaton and Medbourne contestants

