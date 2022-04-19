Delivery van used by Leicestershire charity stolen
- Published
A van used by a furniture charity and community supermarket has been stolen.
The compound next to the Marlene Reid Centre (MRC) in Coalville, Leicestershire, was broken into late on Saturday night and the white Mercedes Sprinter was taken.
The van is used to pick up and deliver items for the MRC's furniture warehouse, which helps fund dozens of community projects.
Police said they were investigating and appealed for any witnesses.
'Considerable loss'
Paul Fagan, general manager of the MRC, said the van was taken on Saturday between 23:00 BST and midnight.
"We imagine it's probably in a barn being stripped down for parts as we speak," he said.
"We are involved in an awful lot of projects in Coalville - from baby groups to mental health support - and the loss of this van is going to pose a considerable loss to our finances."
Leicestershire Police appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.
