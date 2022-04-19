Abdirahim Mohamed: New charge over fatal teenager stabbing
- Published
Another man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Leicester.
Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, was found with multiple stab wounds in Melbourne Street on 8 September and died early the next day.
Adam Brant, 29, of Bale Road, Leicester, is charged with assisting an offender and is due to appear at the city's magistrates' court on Wednesday.
A number of people have been charged in connection with Mr Mohamed's death.
