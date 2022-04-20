Dashcam appeal over car and moped crash in Leicester
An appeal for witnesses has been made in connection with a crash that left a man with serious leg injuries.
The crash, which involved a car and a moped, happened at about 19:40 BST on 5 April at the junction of Belgrave Road and Law Street in Leicester.
The moped rider - a man in his 50s - was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Officers investigating the crash said they were particularly keen to talk to anyone with dashcam footage.
A man in his 20s who was driving the car - a grey Honda Civic - was not injured.
