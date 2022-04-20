Attempted murder charge after Leicester street stabbing

Police said a 39-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a street stabbing.

A 39-year-old man was stabbed in Saint James Terrace, Leicester, just before 11:00 BST on 19 April.

Leicestershire Police said he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

The 20-year-old suspect, of no fixed address, who has also been charged with making threats to kill, has been remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

