Leicester's National Space Centre Earth gallery to open
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A new £250,000 gallery dedicated to the environmental challenges of life on Earth is being unveiled at the National Space Centre.
The interactive environment-themed display, named Home Planet, is opening at the Leicester-based attraction on Friday to mark Earth Day.
It features a responsive floor projection and a time-lapse show charting rising global temperatures.
The centre said it aimed to tell the story of the human impact on Earth.
'Giant thermometer'
Kevin Yates, head of exhibition design at the centre, said: "We've designed the gallery to take visitors on a journey aimed at deepening our appreciation for the beauty and wonder of this living planet.
"On that journey we face the reality of what human activity is doing to the natural environment, and how satellite technology is vital for helping us better manage our relationship with our home in space.
"The journey concludes on an aspirational note, with visitors considering the individual and collective changes they are willing to make to live more harmoniously with our home planet."
The gallery features an interactive floor projection depicting ice, water, and sea creatures that respond to visitor movements.
The main show will introduce the theme of rising global temperatures with a timelapse running from pre-industrial times through to the present day.
As the video plays, a giant thermometer in the area near the audience will respond to the temperature portrayed at points during the show.
An art installation made from recycled materials will highlight the human impact on the environment.
