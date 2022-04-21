Glenfield: Photo appeal after phone raid at warehouse
- Published
Officers are trying to identify two men after a box of mobile phones were stolen from a warehouse in Leicester.
Police said about 50 phones were inside a box taken from the building in The Mill Lane in Glenfield on 18 March.
The force said two men reportedly loaded the phones into a van at about 12:30 GMT before driving away.
Officers have asked anyone who recognises the people in the photo or has information about the theft to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.