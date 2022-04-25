Actor Stephen Graham unveils Whitwick Colliery disaster memorial
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Actor Stephen Graham unveiled a memorial to remember 35 people who died in the "worst mining disaster" in Leicestershire's history.
A fire broke out underground at Whitwick Colliery, in Hugglescote, killing 33 men and two boys in 1898.
The memorial features a plaque listing the names of those who died on the original headstock pulley from the colliery, standing alongside benches.
Mr Graham said it was an "honour" to be a part of the commemoration.
On 19 April 1898, a fire started in a pit during the night shift, trapping most of the 42 colliers working and killing 35.
Only seven survived and the bodies of 12 victims still remain entombed underground.
Now the original wheel from the colliery, which closed in 1986, and two benches have been installed, off Grange Road near the former coal mine site, to remember those who died.
The English actor, who has lived in the area, cut a ribbon and helped lay a wreath at the service.
"The impact [the disaster] must have had on this community must have been devastating," Mr Graham said at the unveiling.
"Anyone connected to any one of those men, who lost their lives, should be proud.
"Their souls are still alive within our hearts and with the conversations that can be had on these benches with the next generations so they can hear the history."
Russell Johnson, chairman of Hugglescote and Donnington le Heath Parish Council, said: "As a project team we have worked together to create this memorial and worked to bring many descendants of those miners and rescuers to this commemoration event.
"The names of the miners will be forever remembered, protected on these memorial stones."
He said he hoped the memorial will educate future generations about the heritage of the area.
The first coal was brought to the surface at Whitwick Colliery - the first deep mine in Leicestershire - in 1828.
Peter Smith, of Leicestershire Coal Industry Welfare Trust Fund, said the tragedy was "the worst and by far the biggest disaster" in Leicestershire coal mining.
"We are all aware that our pits have gone, but this memorial shows that they have not and will not take away our mining heritage and its community," he added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.