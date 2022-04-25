Office space opens in Leicester's former Fenwick store
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
Published
New office space has opened up in a historic former department store in Leicester.
Fenwick closed its shop on the corner of Market and Belvoir Street in 2017.
Part of the building was turned into The Gresham - an aparthotel and restaurant - after a £17m refit in November.
Now work space for freelancers, remote workers and new businesses has been made available, managed by the city council.
The Grade II listed building was designed by architect Isaac Barradale in the 1800s.
Until 1962, it was home to Joseph Johnson's department store before being taken over by retailer Fenwick.
Leicester mayor Peter Soulsby said: "The redevelopment of the former Fenwick's store into The Gresham Aparthotel has given a huge boost to the shops and businesses in this area of the city centre.
"Now, in the next stage of its opening, The Gresham will provide a bright, light and contemporary workspace for freelancers, sole traders or start-up businesses - and will give these workers the opportunity to be part of a creative, supportive community in the heart of the city.
"I'm very pleased that the city council was able to support the redevelopment of this iconic building by investing £450,000 into this scheme."
