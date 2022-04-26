Leicester Stocking Farm: Views invited on regeneration plans
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
- Published
Residents are being encouraged to have their say on redevelopment plans for part of Leicester.
The city council said it had sent out more than 2,000 letters to people to get their views on the regeneration of Stocking Farm.
About 50 new low-carbon council homes could be built on the 3.34-acre site, with new community facilities and shops, the authority said.
A planning application is expected to be submitted this summer.
The existing Stocking Farm farmhouse, which dates back to the 19th Century, could be redeveloped to provide supported living apartments and a new access road could be built, the council said.
'Ambitious plans'
Leicester mayor Peter Soulsby said: "We think we can deliver something very special for people who live and work in Stocking Farm and we are working up some very ambitious plans.
"The feedback that we have received so far has played an important part in helping to shape the proposals, and it's really vital that people continue to let us know what they think through this next phase of engagement."
The council said that a new branch of the social supermarket Community Shop, offering members affordable groceries, had already opened in Marwood Road as a result of the first stage of public engagement on regeneration for the area.
People can take part in an online survey as part of the final round of public consultation, which closes on 15 May.
Two drop-in events will take place in the new community zone inside Stocking Farm Community Shop on Friday 6 May from 13:00 to 19:00 BST and on Saturday 7 May from 10:00 until 14:00.
