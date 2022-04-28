Force's rating tribute to former Chief Constable Simon Cole
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A police force has been judged as outstanding in several areas by inspectors who said the result is a tribute to its former chief constable.
Simon Cole, the former Leicestershire Police chief, was found dead at his home in March.
Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, Roy Wilsher, said: "Our thoughts remain with Simon's family, friends and colleagues."
The force has been contacted for a comment.
The report, known as the Peel report - standing for police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy - and carried out by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the force had been graded across nine areas of policing and found to be outstanding in three areas, good in four and adequate in two.
HMICFRS said the outstanding areas included how the force records crime and protects vulnerable people.
Mr Wilsher, said: "Since our inspection, the former chief constable of Leicestershire Police, Simon Cole, sadly passed away.
"This report is a fitting tribute to his leadership.
"Leicestershire Police's officers and staff are to be congratulated on their hard work.
"The force is outstanding in three areas, which demonstrates its high level of performance, but it can improve in other aspects to provide a consistently good service."
He said the force had improved its recording of all reported crimes since its previous inspection and was particularly good at recording crimes of rape.
"Rape is one of the most serious crimes a victim can experience, and it is especially important that crimes are recorded accurately to make sure victims receive the service and support they expect and deserve," he said.
"However, the force needs to improve its sex offender management processes, which are at times unclear and deviate from national guidelines."