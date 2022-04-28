Man, 26, arrested after Leicester pedestrian hit by e-bike
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was hit by an electric bicycle.
Police said they were called to a report of a crash on Broughton Road, Leicester, just after 14:00 BST on 19 April.
The force said it was also told the cyclist involved had left the scene.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Police said they arrested a man from Leicester this afternoon and he remained in custody.
