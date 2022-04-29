Concerns over scale of proposed new quarry in Leicestershire
By Hannah Richardson and Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
Concerns have been raised over the size of a new quarry proposed for Leicestershire.
The sand and gravel quarry, near Misterton, would be 284-acres and replace the current Shawell Quarry, due to close in the next few years.
South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa said the "sheer size" of the quarry meant it would add a huge number of HGVs to the area.
Tarmac, the firm behind the plans, says it will run a public consultation.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the building and materials firm had only submitted an initial scoping report to Leicestershire County Council to determine what the impact of and issues associated with the proposal might be.
It will need to submit a full planning application before any work can begin.
'Congested road network'
The site is proposed for fields to the south of the A4304, opposite the village of Misterton.
Mr Costa said: "The plans for a new sand and gravel quarry near the village of Misterton are indeed in their very early stages at present.
"However I am quite concerned as to what have I seen so far, especially given the sheer size of the proposals which would decimate existing green land and would significantly add a huge number of HGVs to what is already a congested local road network."
The initial report said the visual impact of the quarry would be mitigated through hedgerows, tree planting and grassy screening mounds, and added that an ecological assessment was under way to assess the possible impact on wildlife.
It said assessments had also shown that, once excavation is complete, thought to be in about 20 years, "the majority of the site could be returned to its current agricultural land quality".
A transport assessment is also expected to be submitted to the council detailing the impact on the roads and the current flow of traffic.
Tarmac has said consultation will be carried out with stakeholders and the public throughout the planning process.